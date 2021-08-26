Cayce Elementary School moves to remote learning for two weeks due to COVID

The remote learning period will begin Friday, August 27. Students are tentatively scheduled to resume in-person classes on the campus on Thursday, September 9.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cayce Elementary School will move temporarily from in-person classes to remote learning for two weeks, beginning Friday, August 27, due to COVID-19.

Officials with the district say the decision to move to temporary remote instruction is a result of the impacts of COVID-19 on students, staff and school operations at the Lexington School District Two school.

This decision is not tied only to the number of students and staff who are positive, but the number of students and staff who are also quarantined as the district continues to adhere to quarantine procedures, according to district officials.

The remote learning period will begin Friday, August 27. Students are tentatively scheduled to resume in-person classes on the campus on Thursday, September 9.

There will be no athletics, clubs, activities and/or events during the remote learning period. These activities will resume when students return to campus for in-person classes.

Free student meals will be available for drive-thru pickup in the traffic loop in front of Riverbank Elementary from 11am-12pm on Monday, August 30, and Thursday, September 2. Several days of weekday meals will be distributed over each of those two days. For additional questions about meals, contact food services at (803) 739-8381.

The move makes Cayce Elementary School the first Midlands school to move to a remote learning period due to COVID-19 in the 2021-2022 school year. Pickens County schools moved to remote learning earlier in the month. Forest Creek Middle School in Fort Mill temporarily moved to remote learning on Thursday.