Central Carolina Technical College offers no-cost tuition for spring semester

SUMTER, S.C. — Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) is offering no-cost tuition for the spring semester.

This offer is a part of the Workforce Scholarships for the Future Program, which helps students take charge of their future.

With more than 50 academic programs to choose from, officials say CCTC students can get the education and training they need to fill the high-demand careers of today's workforce.

The no-cost tuition program is available to South Carolina residents including recent high school graduates, adults with some college and adults with no college.

Tuition and fees will be covered after all federal, state, local and private assistance, including other available scholarships and grants, are applied.

The program does not include books or required supplies and it does not cover tuition costs for visiting or transient students.

To qualify for this program, students must:

Complete a 2021-2022 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), or FAFSA waiver (if applicable),

Provide the appropriate documents needed to complete steps to determine grant eligibility, and

Have exhausted all other grants and scholarships.

Funding is provided by the South Carolina Workforce Scholarships for the Future program, along with other funding sources made available by Central Carolina Technical College.

These funds are "last-in" funds and officials say they will be applied to a student's account after all other financial aid sources have been exhausted.

Scholarship recipients will be required to maintain a 2.0 grade-point average and either be employed, take a financial literacy course offered at the college or complete 100 hours of volunteer time to a nonprofit or public service organization.

Registration is now open for the spring 2022 semester at Central Carolina Technical College, with locations in Kershaw, Lee, Sumter & Clarendon counties.