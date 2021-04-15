Changes to Richland Two's 2021 graduation plans

Richland School District Two has decided to move graduation to Harry Parone Stadium; students will receive tickets for four guests.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County School District Two has announced a change in graduation plans for 2021 graduates.

The district has decided to move graduation to Harry Parone Stadium, on the campus at Spring Valley High School, and students will receive tickets for four guests.

This is a change in venue from the previous announcement.

The dates and times have been changed as well and are as follows:

June 8:

8 a.m. Spring Valley High

7 p.m. Ridge View High

June 9:

8 a.m. Richland Northeast High

7 p.m. Blythewood High

June 10:

8 a.m. Westwood High

Masks will be required for admission, and guests and students will be required to maintain social-distancing.