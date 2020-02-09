Chapin Elementary closed for cleaning after positive COVID test

The school will be cleaned after a college intern tested positive.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin Elementary School has been closed for cleaning after an intern at the school tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lexington-Richland School District Five said Wednesday they were notified on Tuesday that a university intern had gotten a positive result on a test. They said a second intern also reported a possible case of COVID-19, but test results for that intern were negative.

The district said using their rules established for the coronavirus, they temporarily closed all the areas of the building that the intern used the past several days. Those areas will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The district said it's also talking to the state's health agency, DHEC, and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of staff and students.

Lexington-Richland Five also canceled LEAP Days at Chapin Elementary for the rest of the week. Students and instructional staff will not report to the school. A scheduled device pickup has also been canceled.

"Safety is our top priority, and we will continue to work with health officials to ensure the safety of our schools as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," the district said.