Chapin Elementary closing today due to power outage

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District 5 has notified parents that Chapin Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the school day, Wednesday, December 8, due to a power outage.
Buses began running regular routes at 10:30 a.m. and afterschool care providers have been notified, lunch will be provided.
The district anticipates returning to a normal schedule on Thursday, however, in the meantime, students should check their SeeSaw (pre-K through second grade) and Google Classroom (grades third and fourth) accounts for assignments from their teacher. District officials said, teachers will have assignments posted by noon.
Any updates will be announced through the District’s messaging system, social media, and local news outlets.