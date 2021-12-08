Chapin Elementary closing today due to power outage

District officials anticipate a return to normal schedule tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 9

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District 5 has notified parents that Chapin Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the school day, Wednesday, December 8, due to a power outage.

Buses began running regular routes at 10:30 a.m. and afterschool care providers have been notified, lunch will be provided.

The district anticipates returning to a normal schedule on Thursday, however, in the meantime, students should check their SeeSaw (pre-K through second grade) and Google Classroom (grades third and fourth) accounts for assignments from their teacher. District officials said, teachers will have assignments posted by noon.