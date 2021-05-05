Chapin High School teacher named South Carolina Teacher of the Year

As part of the state Teacher of the Year awards program, Chapin High School teacher Amy Carter will receive $25,000 and a brand new BMW for one year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Amy Carter, an English teacher at Chapin High School has been named South Carolina's 2021 Teacher of the Year.

"Amy's leadership in and outside her classroom, and dedication to her students have uniquely qualified her for this prestigious honor," State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

In her 21 years of teaching English to high school students, officials say Amy has always worked to combine language, writing of authors and students with the powerful collaboration tools that technology offers. Amy's teaching philosophy comes from Marianne Williamson's urging to, "Let your light shine so that others may be granted permission to do the same."

With her most recent professional investment in the school's Teacher Cadet program, Carter says she hopes to make an even greater impact as an advocate for public education by inspiring hopeful future educators that may one day become our colleagues.

Spearman surprised had surprised Carter with news that she was selected as one of five finalists for the award back in March.

As part of the state Teacher of the Year awards program, Amy will receive $25,000 and a brand new BMW for one year.

The South Carolina Teacher of the Year serves for one school year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 55,000 educators.