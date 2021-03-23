Chapin High School teacher named finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year

As one of five finalists, Amy will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition, which involves an interview with a team of expert judges.

IRMO, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman surprised Chapin High School teacher, Amy Carter, today with news that she has been selected as one of five finalists for the prestigious South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“I am just thrilled and overwhelmed,” Carter said. “It is incredibly humbling to represent teachers in my profession. I was just teaching my students about powerful stories and this is just an amazing part of my story. Thank you so much for this honor!”

Superintendent Spearman and Lexington-Richland School District Five superintendent, Dr. Christina Melton, joined staff and students from Chapin High School along with Carter’s family to make the surprise announcement inside Carter’s classroom.

“Amy's love and passion for education is evident the moment you walk into her classroom," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Her leadership and dedication for teaching inspires not only her students but also her peers."

Amy Carter is a National Board Certified English teacher at Chapin High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English Education at the University of Georgia, and a masters degree in Educational Technology from the University of South Carolina.

“Mrs. Carter is a passionate educator who truly represents the best of what teaching is in South Carolina,” Melton said. “With teaching experiences in several communities, she has used her relational approach to education to make lasting impacts and has demonstrated true leadership inside her classrooms and beyond. We are proud to have Mrs. Carter named a finalist and proud that she represents the many exceptional teachers we have in our district and throughout the state. Congratulations, Mrs. Carter!”

