Claflin receives $1,500,000 grant from Dominion Energy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University is set to receive a $1,500,000 grant from Dominion Energy to support scholarships, capital projects, operating expenses, and educational programs in clean energy.

"We're honored that Dominion Energy will support HBCU's during this time," said Claflin's President, Dr. Dwaun Warmack.

Claflin is one of four colleges in South Carolina to be selected for Dominion's HBCU Promise Program.

Ashley Cunningham is a Public Affairs Specialist at Dominion Energy.

"We see ourselves more than a utility provider," said Cunningham. "We are much more than a natural and electric gas company. We see ourselves as partners in the communities."

The university's president says there are three aspects the school wants to achieve with the grant.

"The first part of it was to support our ever-growing technology infrastructure," said Dr. Warmack. "To ensure our students are prepared for the 21st century, using available quality technology. Number two, we want to create endowed Dominion scholarships. Hopefully, students will become interns and have long life careers with Dominion Energy. Last, our commitment to building a student center."

The money will not only be beneficial to Claflin students but residents in Orangeburg County. The university plans to build a new student center with a bowling alley, a movie theater, and a ballroom for the community.

"We have roughly an $82,000,000 economic impact to this region, so how do we keep those dollars here," explained Dr. Warmack. "Claflin wants to be part of economic development; that has been our strategy and part of my top initiative since I've been president here."

In all, Dominion Energy is pledging a total of $25,000,000 over a six-year period to support 11 historically black colleges and universities in South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

The recipients are listed below:

Virginia

Hampton University, Hampton

Norfolk State University, Norfolk

Virginia Union University, Richmond

Virginia State University, Petersburg

South Carolina

Allen University, Columbia

Benedict College, Columbia

Claflin University, Orangeburg

South Carolina State University, Orangeburg

Ohio

Central State University, Wilberforce

Wilberforce University, Wilberforce

North Carolina