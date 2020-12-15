Claflin student wins game show

The Black College Quiz game show tests the knowledge of historically black colleges and universities students on Black history, culture, and politics.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Claflin University freshman Otiana Thompson is the newest winner of the Black College Quiz (BCQ), a game show that tests the knowledge of historically Black colleges and universities students on black history, culture, and politics.

Thompson, who represented Claflin University on the show, said she had to compete against 20 other students to make it to the final round. She said she spent most of her winter break studying in preparation for the competition.

"I couldn't even eat or focus; it was so weird," Thompson said. "I was in this game mode, where I could only think about the competition."

"I remember being at work and practicing on the job or with my family," Thompson said. "Dr. Wheeler would come up to Columbia to work on our chemistry because you never knew what would happen."

Dr. Belinda Wheeler is Claflin's campus coordinator and coach for quiz competitions. She says Thompson's win for the university shows the value of studying.

"When I work with students like Otiana, it's all about coming together," Dr. Wheeler said. "It's this extra level of engagement that I'm able to have with students, that we are learning about all sorts of things outside of the classroom."

Thompson says her love for history brought her to the show, but winning more than $8,500 in scholarship money is a burden off her shoulders.

"Every year, I have to pay an amount to the institution," Thompson said. "Having BCQ set me up to spend less on college is a blessing. When Dr. Wheeler told me about the opportunity, that was one of the main reasons that pushed me. I knew I didn't want to take out any more loans or spend any more money."