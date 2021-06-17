Claflin University receives $5 million STEM grant from Google

The grant is intended to help create pathways and opportunities for minority students in the STEM industry.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University says it is one of 10 institutions to receive a $5 million grant from Google, designed to help create pathways and opportunities for increased diverse representation in the STEM industry.

The one-time unrestricted financial grant will provide Claflin with financial support for scholarships, technological infrastructure support, career readiness and curriculum development.

The investment builds on Google’s Pathways to Tech initiative, which is designed to build equity for HBCU computing education, help job seekers find tech roles, and ensure that Black employees have growth opportunities and feel included at work.

“The gift will enhance our commitment to providing students access to exceptional academic programs in a distinctive, culturally-diverse environment,” said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, president of Claflin University. “This grant demonstrates the strength and trajectory of Claflin’s global reputation as a leading liberal arts university with a thriving STEM agenda. These funds will also support University initiatives related to enhancing technology in the rural communities we serve.”

Claflin’s Computer Science Program earned Computer Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) accreditation on October 1, 2017 and is one of only three private colleges or universities in the state of South Carolina with ABET accreditation. Claflin is also among very few UNCF institutions with an ABET-accredited computer science program.