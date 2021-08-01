Claflin University receives grant to support new social justice center

The grant will fund education in diversity and inclusion, prison education, election polling, and health disparities.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has been awarded $525,000 from Gilead Sciences, Inc. to support initiatives and programs conducted by the university's new center for social justice.

"When you think of social justice, this country is dealing with a lot of stuff right now," said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack. "Folks are looking for solutions; there are a lot of questions and not a lot of answers."

Claflin was selected for the grant because of it's work to tackle racial inequities affecting Black communities.

"Think of social justice, and the work is there," said Dr. Warmack. "The question you ask is what happened at the capitol on Wednesday, and what happened to George Floyd? There are a lot of questions, so why not the research comes from an HBCU."

The Claflin president says the research-based biopharmaceutical company was looking to collaborate with organizations doing social justice work. The grant will fund education in diversity and inclusion, prison education, election polling, and health disparities.

"Our people are impacted by it," explained Dr. Warmack. "It's not just a theoretical study for us, but it's a practical situation where loved ones could be directly impacted by it."