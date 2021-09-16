Clarendon Two returning to class: Here's what you should know

The school district continues to urge distancing, mask-wearing and, for those eligible, vaccination.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County District Two schools will be cautiously returning to class soon after working from home for roughly two weeks.

The school district released a statement on Thursday explaining that it was planning its return for Sept. 20. The district first announced on Aug. 31 that it would be transitioning to remote learning after Labor Day "in an abundance of caution."

However, Thursday's announcement also highlighted that cases are still popping up among the student body.

"While we expect the 16-day virtual break from in-person education to have helped decrease the number of active COVID-19 cases in the school population, the district nurses quarantined or isolated 9 additional students and staff since Sunday, September 12, 2021," the statement said.

As such, the district is still strongly recommending continued caution among students along with social distancing where possible and the wearing of masks. Students and staff eligible for the COVID vaccine are also encouraged to get it.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 are also urged to stay home. The district listed major systems of shortness of breath, loss of test or smell, or a worsening cough as significant examples. However, they cautioned that this was not an all-encompassing list.

Other symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion, or runny nose, nausea, and vomiting or diarrhea.