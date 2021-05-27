Officials said the students used water guns and balloons inside the building on the last day of classes.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clarksville High School said seven students are no longer allowed to walk at their graduation Friday after an incident using water guns and balloons inside the school building.

Officials said water activities were planned for a senior picnic Wednesday. Before the picnic, seven students allegedly used water guns and balloons inside the building.

The school said one student not participating slipped and fell due to the water.

Following the incident, school officials said the seven students involved were barred from walking at graduation Friday.

Wednesday was the last day of school for Clarksville Community Schools.

