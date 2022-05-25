Congrats grads! Class of 2022 graduation schedule for Midlands high schools

School district commencement exercises Thursday, May 26 through June 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's the moment every student has been looking forward to since the very first day of school -- graduation day.

Congratulations to the students (and parents and guardians) of the Class of 2022!

Here is a list of graduation ceremonies taking place in school districts in Richland, Lexington, Sumter, Kershaw, Orangeburg, and Newberry counties. Most school districts will be livestreaming the ceremonies for those unavailable to attend in person.

Thursday, May 26

Brookland-Cayce High School, Bearcat Stadium – 8 a.m.

Batesburg-Leesville High School, Fine Arts Center – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Airport High School, Eagle Stadium – 8 a.m.

North Central High School, Knights Stadium – 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Bowman High School, SC State University Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center – 9 a.m.

Branchville High School, SC State University Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center – noon

Hunter-Kinard-Taylor High School, SC State University Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center – 3 p.m.

North High School, SC State University Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Camden High School, Zemp Stadium – 9 a.m.

Edisto High School, SC State University Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center – 9 a.m.

Lake Marion High School, SC State University Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center – noon

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, SC State University Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center – 3 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin High School, LEHS Stadium – 7:30 p.m

Tuesday, May 31

CA Johnson High School, CF Bolden Stadium – 8 a.m.

Columbia High School, CF Bolden Stadium – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, June 1

WJ Keenan High School, The Stadium at WJ Keenan – 8 a.m.

Westwood High School, Colonial Life Arena – 8 a.m.

Mid-Carolina High School, Mid-Carolina HS Stadium – 8:30 a.m.

Eau Claire High School, The Stadium at WJ Keenan – 11 a.m.

Blythewood High School, Colonial Life Arena – noon

Richland Northeast High School, Colonial Life Arena – 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Lower Richland High School, The Stadium at Lower Richland – 8 a.m.

Spring Valley High School, Colonial Life Arena – 8 a.m.

Newberry High School, NHS Stadium – 8:30 a.m.

Richland One Middle College, The Stadium at Lower Richland – 11 a.m.

Ridge View High School, Colonial Life Arena -- noon

Dutch Fork High School, Colonial Life Arena – 4 p.m.

Sumter Career & Technology Center, Patriot Hall – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Dreher HS, Memorial Stadium – 8am

Irmo High School, Colonial Life Arena – 8 a.m.

Swansea High School, Doug Bennett Stadium – 8 a.m.

Crestwood High School – 9 a.m.

AC Flora HS, Memorial Stadium – 11 am

Spring Hill High School, Colonial Life Arena – noon

Lakewood High School – 1 p.m.

Chapin High School, Colonial Life Arena – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

River Bluff High School, Colonial Life Arena – 8 a.m.

Sumter High School – 9 a.m.

Lexington High School, Colonial Life Arena – noon

Gilbert High School, Colonial Life Arena – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 5