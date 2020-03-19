CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University is extending distance learning through the remainder of the spring semester and postponing May commencement ceremonies.

In a letter to students Thursday, Clemson President Jim Clements provided the following guidance regarding the remainder of the spring semester.

Classes at all Clemson University locations will be delivered online for the rest of this semester.

The general closure of our residence halls will be extended through the end of the semester. On-campus housing will remain available only to those students who have previously been granted permission to stay due to an extenuating circumstance. The Residential Life team is working on a plan to allow all others to return to campus to gather their belongings.

Officials say they are working with the state’s Commission on Higher Education on a plan to address students’ investments in housing and dining services. Details will be communicated as soon as they are available.

All Clemson events, activities and gatherings are suspended at least through the end of the academic semester, May 8.

Officials say they have decided to postpone May commencement ceremonies. Degrees will be conferred upon all those who meet graduation requirements, and they will explore alternatives to celebrate their newest graduates at a later date.

"Commencement is a highlight of each academic year and postponing ceremonies this spring is heartbreaking," Clements said "Unfortunately, this public health emergency left us no other responsible choice. Rest assured, however, that we will do everything in our power to create a memorable experience for our graduates"

Finally, all non-essential University employees will be required to work remotely until further notice. Employees are encouraged to make use of videoconferencing and other virtual technologies to conduct meetings to the greatest extent possible and to continue to exercise social distancing principles at all times.

"These are extraordinary times, and the situation continues to evolve rapidly," Clements said. "I know these actions, while necessary, will inconvenience many and may prove to be a burden for some among the Clemson Family, but we are there for you."

"First and foremost, take care of yourselves and those you love," Clemnts continued. "Nothing is more important than health and family."

Officials say they will continue to update students regularly through e-mail, social media and their comprehensive COVID update web site.



