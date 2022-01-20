Clemson fraternity suspended for 4 years after hazing probe

The suspension began with the fall 2021 semester and the fraternity will be eligible to be recognized again in fall 2025.

CLEMSON, S.C. — After an investigation into hazing, a Clemson University fraternity has been suspended for four years for violating the university’s code of conduct.

The Greenville News reports that a probe into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity revealed hazing incidents that occurred last February. School officials say the incidents involved acts of personal servitude by new members and included “line-ups, berating, morally degrading behavior."