Clemson approves tuition, fee freeze for 2021-22 for undergrads

Graduate tuition increases will be held at 3%, according to the university.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson University Board of Trustees has approved a tuition and mandatory fee freeze for all in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students for the 2021-22 academic year.

This is the second year that this freeze has been authorized because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on students and families, according to the university.

“Through the continued investment of the South Carolina General Assembly and relief funds from the CARES Act, along with our amazing philanthropic donors, the University remains in a sound financial position,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said. “We’re thankful to our Board for taking this bold action in support of our students and their families. This decision is another great example of how Clemson truly cares about its students.”