Clemson University announces first-in-the-nation automotive engineering degree

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Tigers have something not sports related to roar about. The university has announced it is launching the nation's first undergraduate Bachelor of Science program in automotive research. The new degree program stems from the rapid growth of Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) and commitments from existing automotive manufacturers in the state to begin trading internal combustion engines for batteries and human drivers for self-driving cars.

Clemson has already blazed a path in research for sustainable self-driving cars with Deep Orange 11, a sustainable-by-design prototype vehicle that demonstrates circular economy concepts from the vehicle’s creation to its retirement. Deep Orange 11 was presented at January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The new degree program will launch in Fall 2023 with undergraduate students based on the main campus during the freshmen and sophomore years before transitioning over to the CU-ICAR campus near Greenville. CU-ICAR is home to Clemson's automotive engineering faculty and graduate program and was the first in the nation to graduate students with a Ph.D. in automotive engineering.

“Some of the world’s leading thought leaders and most creative innovators in automotive engineering are on the faculty in the School of Mechanical and Automotive Engineering,” said Zoran Filipi, founding director of the School of Mechanical and Automotive Engineering. “We offer cutting-edge facilities, impactful learning experiences and opportunities to collaborate closely with industry partners. Clemson is uniquely positioned to lead in automotive engineering at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.”

The program also answers a practical need for automakers in the region. BMW, Volvo, Proterrra, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Honda, Tesla, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan and Kia all have equipment manufacturing facilities within 500 miles of the Clemson campus. According to the SC Department of Commerce, the auto industry in South Carolina employs 74,000 and has an economic impact of $27 billion.

In its announcement, Clemson cites a 2019 report by Boston Consulting Group that found the switch to autonomous and electric cars could create as many as 115,000 additional U.S. automotive and mobility industry jobs in the coming decade, including 45,000 for mobility engineers alone.

