The academic review site, Niche.com, has released the list of the hardest public colleges to get into in each of the 50 states and for South Carolina, Clemson University has earned the title.

Clemson is the most selective college in the Palmetto State with an acceptance rate of 57 percent.

You may have guessed it already but the most difficult school in the country to receive an acceptance letter from is Harvard University. The Ivy League institute has an acceptance rate of just 5.8 percent and typical SAT scores between 2120 and 2390.

If you want to see the full list of the most difficult schools to get into in each individual state, click here.

The rankings are based on acceptance rates and SAT and ACT scores reported to the U.S. Department of Education. College acceptance rates received a weighted average of 60 percent in the ranking computation, and SAT/ACT scores received a weighted average of 40 percent.

In comparison, the University of South Carolina's acceptance rate is 67 percent, putting the institution on the side of lower difficulty.

What's the easiest college to get into in South Carolina? According to Niche.com, it's South Carolina State University with an acceptance rate of 86 percent.

