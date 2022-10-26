Columbia, Benedict College partnership preparing engineering students for success

While the students' designs are purely educational, the projects that inspired their work will soon break ground to address flooding concerns in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A partnership between the City of Columbia and Benedict College is helping prepare students for careers in engineering.

The private college has created an elective course focused on water quality and green infrastructure to teach students how to improve stormwater conditions.

Jayla Berry, a May graduate, participated in the program.

Through their partnership, she learned to design bioretention cells that catch pollutants, reduce flooding and add character to the street with things like plants.

"I knew that I wanted to be an environmental engineer... somebody that helps the planet, makes it a better place," Berry said. "It's not the easiest thing, but it's so worth it. It's so rewarding in the end."

While the students' designs were purely educational, the projects that inspired their work will soon come to life.

The city is building the cells on parts of Laurel, Richland and Read Streets, along with Haskell Avenue, near Benedict College, in early November.

"We’re expecting to have the students visit during construction as well so they can actually see this infrastructure being put in the ground," Frances Bryan, Assistant City Engineer of Design, said.

"We want to keep them here. Columbia's a great place to live," Dana Higgins, Columbia's Director of Engineering, said. "We hope to be able to hire them when they graduate."

Berry, a Michigan native, is now working for a private engineering firm in Columbia - a source of pride for her professor Dr. Jessica Furrer.

"Amazing to see our students just go out and launch," Dr. Furrer said. "They're like our babies, you know? They come to us as 18-year-olds."