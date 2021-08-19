Columbia College welcomes first male students in school history

After more than 160 years of being a women's college, on Thursday, Columbia College welcomed their first group of male students to campus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, Columbia College welcomed 45 male residential students, as they moved into the former women-only college. The private college has been teaching liberal arts for 167 years.

Hiesha Wright, who is Jordan Wright's mother, said she is proud of her son for his accomplishments and getting the opportunity to attend Columbia College.

"Mom is nervous, mom is anxious, but I’m also excited," Hiesha said. "Jordan is our oldest and we’re letting go out into the world and praying that all is well, but we are really excited for him.”

Jordan is a first-year student athlete, who said he is excited to be a part of the first ever group of male residents.

"I feel like it’s a good experience," Jordan said. "It’s a new beginning, and new blessings. I know it’s a little different now, but I feel like everything is still going to go good with the boys and girls, even though it’s a new thing, and being private."

Columbia College President Tom Bogart said this change is historic. Bogart became the president for Columbia College back in October of 2020. He said the opportunity will broaden the horizons for the college and the students.

"Most women now are looking for a co-educational experience," Bogart said. "Also, we really believe the opportunity that we provide and the environment we have is a good one for men to grow. And so it’s expanding our outreach to men of course but also to a broader group of women."

Welcome Home Class of 2025! We are so excited to have you on campus!#CCofSC Posted by Columbia College SC on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Bogart said for the 2020-21 school year, there will only be one residential hall for males. He said over time, the college will evaluate the students and their academics to provide the best approach for student housing to help their students succeed.

"They know it's a real challenge to live up to and match the standard that's been set for over 160 years by the amazing women here," Bogart said. "They’re really embracing this idea about being a part of a supportive and challenging community where they can fit in and stand out."

Other first time Columbia College students and athletes are excited to be a part of this historic moment.

"It feels cool to be the first of something," said sophomore Breyon Riley. "It’s a good experience to be a part of the first soccer team, the first guys on campus."

"It’s been good to kinda be like the first here," said sophomore Trey Carson. "It hasn’t felt that different. Everyone's been really nice. It’s just been a really good experience here so far."