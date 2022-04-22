Trustees’ Presidential Search Committee recommends Conyers as SC State’s next president

The recommendation will now go before the full board of trustees for a vote.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Ad Hoc Presidential Search Committee on Thursday unanimously voted to recommend Interim President Alexander Conyers as SC State’s next president. Conyers has been the university’s interim leader since July 2021.

The recommendation will now go before the full board for a vote. No date has been set for the Trustees to consider the recommendation.

The board named Conyers acting president on July 13, 2021, and changed the designation to interim president on Aug. 25, 2021.

Conyers is an SC State alumnus who returned to his alma mater last year after a 30-year career in the U.S. Army. He retired as a colonel and arrived at SC State as vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives in March of 2021.

Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins charged the ad hoc committee in January with initiating the process for finding the next president.