Community leaders get involved with Read Across America Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week is Read Across America Week. The idea is to celebrate and encourage reading, and community leaders are getting on board by reading to students in hopes they, too, will pick up a book.

Today's book, is Grumpy Cat, brought to you by Captain James Bostic, from the Columbia Fire Department.

"We are excited to be reading to different schools across the Midlands," Captain Bostic said.

This year, Captain Bostic is reading to students virtually. "I think its very important, Bostic said. "We want to give back to our youth."

Sixth graders at Crossroads Intermediate School listened intently as they watched the video reading in class.

School principal Erin Doty says reading not only helps improve spelling and grammar, but it also broadens students' horizons. "We read everywhere we go."