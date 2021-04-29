Community, teachers react to SC governor’s comment to drop mask requirements in school

On Wednesday, Gov. McMaster said masks in school should be a parents’ choice. Hundreds sounded off online and in the community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To mask or not to mask?

On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster said he believes the mandates should be dropped in schools and the community.

“If the parents do not want those children wearing masks, then they shouldn’t be required by the government to wear a mask. It’s just that simple,” McMaster said.

His response struck a cord with educators, parents and community members who made their voice heard online and in the community.

On the News 19 Facebook page alone, more than 800 comments were made.

One person wrote, “I must say I agree. Kids (are) at very low risk. Teachers are vaccinated, and parents can get vaccinated. Masking indefinitely is what some want apparently. But kids learn empathy through facial expressions. What kind of kids will we be raising if they have not learned empathy.”

Another commenter said, “Schools should take every precaution to protect the health of students, faculty, and staff. Needless to say, that includes masking. Parents can decide whether to send their child or not, but on school grounds, schools rule.”

Lisa Ellis is a high school teacher and the founder of SC for Ed, an advocacy group for educators.

“For me personally, I feel safe knowing my students are still wearing masks and that would be the expectation that would continue for my classroom,” Ellis said, “So, for somebody who is not an educator, who is not in the schools, who is not in front of children every day to say, oh, that’s not a big deal, don’t worry about it, really just makes my job more difficult.”

Despite the mix of reviews, the masks will be in place at least for a little while longer.

In a statement to News 19, the State Department of Education said, “By following the mitigation strategies recommended by public health experts, South Carolina is one of only a handful of states in which every school is fully open to in-person learning. We would advise districts to continue to follow these guidelines and if the Governor feels that they are no longer needed, he has the power to issue an executive order directing districts to abandon them.”