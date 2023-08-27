Parents, stakeholders confused over Richland Two attendance policy video

In an R24U video, the Richland Two School District explains that they are closely monitoring attendance and wanted to remind parents about the rules.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents and stakeholders in the Richland Two School District are raising concerns over the district's attendance policy after the district released a video explaining that high school students could only miss five days in a semester.

An Aug. 21 video puts the rules for attendance front and center. The district's lead social worker, Abby Cobb, said in the video that the attendance policies are staying the same.

However, parents and others in the district are focusing on a specific part of the video about the number of days students can miss.

"Based on each high school schedule, we now know that a student cannot miss more than five days in a semester block class or 10 days in a year-long class, or they won't meet their seat time requirement," Cobb said.

This statement raised many questions for parents. Those concerns are being brought to doctors like Dr. Deborah Greenhouse at Palmetto Pediatric in Columbia.

"What we are seeing and what we are hearing -- and I've gotten phone calls, I've gotten texts -- the concern is that if they get COVID or if they get another infectious illness like strep throat, the flu, what have you, that they need to go to school, and we're already seeing them go to school with these illnesses," Greenhouse said.

Dr. Greenhouse said the Richland Two attendance policy may have been misinterpreted by people only watching half of the video.

The latter part of the video said absences for illness must be documented with a note from a doctor or parent and that a plan to make up any missed class time will be established on a case-by-case basis.

"We know that there will be circumstances where a student has to be out of school," Cobb said. "While attending school every day, all day, is essential, we do not want your children to come to school when they are sick."