Conservative lawmakers sue Lexington 1 over Critical Race Theory claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of conservative GOP Lawmakers is suing the Lexington One School District, alleging the district violated state law, which bans teaching Critical Race Theory Concepts.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the South Carolina House Freedom Caucus, the suit alleges Lexington School District one is adopting "expeditionary" learning at several of its schools.

"They have rebranded it as diversity, equity and inclusion, as anti-racism, as culturally relevant pedagogy. But it is at its heart rooted in critical race theory," said vice-chairman of the caucus Rep. RJ May (R-Lexington).

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a concept which states race is a social category, not biological. That it is used by dominant groups to oppress and exploit people of color while serving the interests of the wealthy and powerful.

"They separate folks into oppressor and oppressed and what they are doing is cemented a cast of racism in society so students resent each other," said May.

May said the lawsuit seeks a declaration that the school district is ignoring a law put in the budget last year, that prohibits state dollars from being used to teach concepts associated with Critical Race Theory.

"The citizens of Lexington County don’t want this in their schools, parents and kids across South Carolina don’t want it in their schools and we seek for a court to adjudicate that they have indeed broken the law," said May.

According to the website for EL Education, the learning model is guided by "a vision of education equity where teachers and students are engaged in work that is challenging and adventurous."

State Representative Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) said the lawsuit has no basis.

"Now they’re filing lawsuits and costing taxpayers a bunch of money to pay legal fees to try to talk about something that no one really knows what it is," said Rutherford. "Critical race theory was never taught in South Carolina public schools."

The lawmakers plans to sue at least two other districts in Charleston and Greenville that also partner with EL Education.