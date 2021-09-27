x
Coping with COVID-19: Lex-Rich Five to host virtual community forum

Interim Superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr. and panelist Suzanne Snyder, Mental Health Program Manager with the S.C. Department of Education will serve as panelists
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five will host a virtual community forum Wednesday to discuss to discuss ways parents can help their students cope with COVID-19. 

Interim Superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr. and panelist Suzanne Snyder, Mental Health Program Manager with the S.C. Department of Education will serve as panelists on the forum.

Parents will be able to ask Snyder questions through the chat feature of the forum for her to answer, officials say. 

The virtual forum will be held on September 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register for the forum, click HERE.

    