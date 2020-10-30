COVID-19 cases associated with SC schools tops 2,000

The total number of cases associated with schools is 2,142. 1,496 of those are associated with students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are now 2,142 cases associated with schools around the state, according to new numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The 2,142 cases includes both students and employees. Of those, 1,496 were students and 646 were staff.

These numbers are an increase of 186 from Tuesday's number. Tuesday's numbers were 1,364 students and 592 staff.

It's important to note that if a district or school has cases, that does not mean that the student or staff contracted the illness at the school. DHEC said the cases are from students and employees who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period.

Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.