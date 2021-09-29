Face mask policies by South Carolina school district

School districts can now implement face mask requirements after a federal court ruling on Tuesday. Here's what Midlands districts are doing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The federal court in South Carolina said Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, that the ban on mask mandates in South Carolina school districts (Proviso 1.108) discriminated against children with disabilities.

Following that ruling, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman sent a letter to districts Wednesday stating, “districts now have the discretionary authority to require masks.”

Although South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Governor Henry McMaster have already filed an appeal, with McMaster saying he will take the issue all the way to the US Supreme Court if necessary, WLTX reached out to Midlands-area school districts to ask local superintendents if their district has -- or plans on having -- a mask policy. Below are the districts' responses.

Lexington District One:

"After discussion with our legal counsel, we believe this ruling is focused on students who are disabled under federal law. Students with disabilities requesting a masking accommodation would proceed through their 504 or IEP team process and must provide medical documentation of need.

We do not take this ruling as requiring our school district to implement a universal masking requirement.

Dr. Greg Little, Superintendent"

Lexington District Two:

Lexington Two already has a temporary mask requirement in place. The board approved it on Sept. 2, and it runs through Oct. 31. The mask requirement applies to students, staff and visitors while on school property, on school transportation or while attending school-related events or activities, regardless of vaccination status.

Richland One:

Karen York, district spokesperson said, "we already have a face covering policy in place in Richland One. Our students and staff are required to wear masks inside our schools and administrative buildings and on our school buses."

Richland Two:

"Beginning Thursday, September 30, 2021, Richland School District Two will again require students and employees to wear face coverings in schools. District administrators are putting this requirement in place after a federal court ruling was announced on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The United States District Court for the District of South Carolina issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction prohibiting the enforcement of Proviso 1.108 that limits a school district's ability to require face masks."

Sumter School District: