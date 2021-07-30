SC technical college to forgive debt of students enrolled during pandemic

Denmark Technical College announced on Friday that they were making the big move.

DENMARK, S.C. — Officials with a South Carolina technical college are giving students a major financial break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denmark Technical College said on Friday that it will forgive all outstanding balances for people who had been enrolled "at any point since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis."

"We are elated to have the opportunity to use our resources to wipe the financial slate clean for our students, many of whom have faced additional hardships while attending college during the COVID-19 pandemic,"

"We care deeply about our students and want them to be able to move forward in pursuing their education without the added burden of having to pay off balances from recent semesters," said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president, and CEO of Denmark Tech.

Located in Bamberg County, the historically Black college in Bamberg County reports that all balances from the summer or fall semesters of 2020 or the spring or summer semesters of 2021 will be forgiven with no conditions attached.

"Many of our students already face a myriad of financial difficulties such as food and housing insecurity, inability to find employment, and transportation woes. COVID-19 compounded those challenges," said Clarence Bonnette, vice president for fiscal affairs. "I'm excited that we are able to offer students this relief so they can continue the forward momentum they need to reach their educational, career, and financial goals."

Students will also not be required to enroll in future semesters to take advantage. However, Denmark Tech had announced earlier in the spring that it would offer free tuition for the first 500 new, returning, or current students to register.