Denmark Tech to offer 5-week manufacturing training program, full scholarship to participants

ManuFirstSC program a partnership of SC Department of Commerce, Denmark Technical College and Southern Carolina Alliance

DENMARK, S.C. — Residents of Barnwell County will have the opportunity to participate in a five-week training program aimed at preparing trainees as potential employees for manufacturing jobs in the region. A full scholarship will be awarded to all participants of the program.

The ManuFirstSC program is a fast-paced manufacturing certification course originally developed between Volvo Cars, the South Carolina Department of Commerce (SCDoC), Trident Technical College, readySC and Berkeley County.

The program at Denmark Tech is in partnership between the SCDoC and the Southern Carolina Alliance (SCA). SCA was formed in 1996 to promote interest and development in business opportunities in Allendale, Barnwell, Berkeley, Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties in South Carolina.

Upon completion of the new expedited manufacturing course, students will have earned the ManuFirstSC Certificate, Six Sigma Yellow Belt, Microburst Employers Choice Certification and the OSHA-10 Card. They will also qualify to sit for the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council Certified Production Technician Safety Exam, which certifies that individuals demonstrate mastery of the foundational, core competencies of advanced manufacturing production.

To qualify for the program, students must have a high school diploma or equivalency and Bronze WorkKeys job readiness status. However, prerequisites may be earned in tandem with program enrollment. ASVAB is required for military and veterans. A drug screen and background check will be required for all participants.

The course runs March 29-April 29, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the Denmark Technical College Barnwell Technology and Educational Center located at 1037 Ellenton St., Barnwell.