Are South Carolina schools considering the Test to Stay Program?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) urged schools across the state to use the Test to Stay (TTS) program to help ensure healthy students can continue in-person learning.

According to the department, the program allows rapid tests to be performed on students who have been exposed to COVID-19 in an effort to keep more kids in class.

TTS will allow the virus-exposed children to stay in the classroom if they test negative between days 5-7 and are not experiencing symptoms.

So, will South Carolina school districts implement the new program?

News 19 reached out to several Midlands school districts to find out if they will participate in the program.

Some school districts said they have not yet decided if they will participate in the program.

Saluda County School District superintendent Harvey Livingston told News 19 that the district will be moving forward with the updated recommendation from DHEC.

Sumter County School District officials said they are reviewing the TTS guidelines and recommendations as a team before implementing it into schools.

Officials with Lexington County School District Three and Lexington-Richland School District Five say they have not yet made a decision regarding the Test to Stay program.