Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue

School districts around the state continue to search for ways to boost student performance after the pandemic led to learning loss in key areas like reading and math

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math.

Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.

While standardized testing data shows some promise after pandemic losses with ELA scores improving five percent and math improving about two percent, a News19 investigation found students have been underperforming year-after-year as far back 2016.

Dr. Jabari Bodrick, a 15-year educator, runs a reading program through the United Way of the Midlands helping kindergarten through third graders improve scores.

"We're currently in 17 schools throughout eight school districts here in the Midlands," Dr. Bodrick said. "Our program is designed to help get students reading at grade level."

They do this by reading with students facing challenges consistently -- a strategy that has seen some success.

Other efforts are taking place at the state and district level, including tutoring and support programs.

"Our schools and school districts are filled with teachers who love to teach and children who love to learn, but there are societal factors that impact a child's ability to learn and ability to focus," Dr. Bodrick said.

At a board meeting last week, Lexington-Richland School District 5 said it joins other districts around the state nearing pre-pandemic levels of student performance, but is still working to strengthen results.

One speaker provided examples of a math support program the district is using.

"So, it takes a fourth grade skill and scaffolds it down, to help the teacher be able to pull directly from that to teach a lesson to help a child that's below grade level," the speaker said.

Meanwhile, in Richland School District 2, Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis said at a board meeting last week that they too are nearing pre-pandemic success through targeted intervention.

"The pandemic interrupted the progress, but it did not completely derail the strategies and structures we have in place," Dr. Davis said.

The SCDE says its working to provide additional resources and training to districts to help with learning loss in a statewide effort to improve scores.

For a closer look at how state schools performed on standardized tests, view our previous coverage or visit SCDE online.