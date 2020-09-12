Dominion Energy gives $3.5 million to Benedict College STEM programs

Benedict College received a $3.5 million gift from Dominion Energy for STEM programs that will upgrade equipment in classrooms and labs at the college.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College received a $3.5 million gift from Dominion Energy for STEM programs that will upgrade equipment in classrooms and labs at the college.

According to the release, Benedict College is one of 11 historically black colleges and universities benefitting from Dominion Energy’s six-year “HBCU Promise.” This program will support projects, expenses and programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“Benedict College is immensely grateful to Dominion Energy for its leadership, generosity, and commitment to HBCUs, said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College. Their long-term investment is providing the college with essential resources to ensure our students access to the most innovative technology that will help prepare them to become leaders in the area of science, technology, engineering, math, and business.”

The money received by Benedict will help upgrade equipment and training for students in STEM programs, also enhancing the research at the college, according to the release. A scholarship program will also be established to help up to 15 students with scholarships and summer internships. Some of the funding will also be used for operations and expenses brought on by COVID-19.

“Dominion Energy is committed to helping achieve educational equity through our ongoing support of historically black colleges and universities,” said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We recognize the importance of investing long term in these students and their schools, which are an important source of talent that we need to help develop and retain in South Carolina. Dominion Energy is honored to support institutions of higher learning and students who are striving for excellence.”