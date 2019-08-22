The South Carolina Opportunity Project announced the donation at the State House today. Educators Hope and Wade King were the generous donors.

From their donation, 13 new desks and 20 supply grants will be given to rural South Carolina school districts.

"This contribution totals up to be over $150,000 worth of resources that these schools otherwise wouldn't have," said Opportunity Project founder, Bakari Seller.

The new desks will go to thirteen elementary schools in the following school districts: Allendale 1, Bamberg 2, Colleton, Hampton 1, Hampton 2, and Jasper 1.

The donation of 20 supply grants will go to teachers in Bamberg 1, Dorchester 4, Calhoun and Clarendon 1 and 2. The grants are $300 each and the teachers were chosen through a nomination process.

Seller says he started the project to stand in the gap for concerns like education, health care, and technology in rural parts of the state. "This is just one of the many opportunities we have," he says.

The Kings reached out to Seller in hopes of improving the quality of life for students. Hope says she wants to "make school an engaging place for students. A place where they want to come every single day."

Her husband, Wade, explains that he is no stranger to a difficult life. He says he was a victim of child abuse growing up in Florence, SC.

"I don’t know my biological father. I was a victim of neglect. I became homeless, lived on park benches some portions of my life because my friends weren’t at home, so I defiantly understand what it’s like to grow up without having things," Wade said.

His trials have pushed him to want to better the lives of others that might be struggling.