Dr. Akil Ross named interim superintendent of Lexington-Richland Five

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five school board members on Tuesday announced Dr. Akil Ross will serve as interim superintendent.

Board members announced their decision after meeting in executive session during a special called meeting on June 22nd. The vote was unanimous, with all six board members in favor.

The move comes after superintendent Dr. Christina Melton's sudden resignation last week, effective at the end of the month.

At the time of her announcement, the district released a statement from Superintendent Melton, with one part saying, "I leave this chapter knowing the people in place will continue exemplary work focusing upon our most important resource ... our children."

Lexington-Richland Five Board Member Ed White resigned along with Melton, saying the board had not been transparent in its actions.

Members of the Lexington-Richland Five Education Association rallied support of Dr. Melton Tuesday evening before the school board meeting to announce the district's interim superintendent.

April Alsup, a mother with children in the district, remembers the impact Dr. Melton had on her daughter, saying, "She brought years and years of experience. She brought a love for this district, for our teachers, for our students. She brought enthusiasm for this district that is just boundless."

"She wasn't removed, she knows kids," Alsup said. "You see at graduation, you see all the countless kids that give her a hug and all the names she knows."

The #LexRich5Schools Board of Trustees names Dr. Akil Ross Interim Superintendent. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3gZlk6c Posted by District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Recent high school graduate Laney Minter shared her last memory with Melton, saying, "I have memories of her at each of the high school graduations, most recently, I go to hug her. She's always been someone who has wanted to interact with the students."

Melton has been superintendent since 2018 and earlier this year was year named South Carolina Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Christina Melton's last day is June 30.

Dr. Akil Ross will take over as interim superintendent on July 1.

“School District Five is extremely fortunate to have Dr. Ross lead our District. He is a well-respected educational leader throughout the District, state and our country,” said Board Chair Jan Hammond in a statement. “The entire Board is looking forward to working with Dr. Ross to continue our District’s tradition of excellence.”