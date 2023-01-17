Dreher High School's Chief James Harris is News19’s Teacher of the Week

After serving more than 20 years in the Navy, the classroom was the perfect challenge for this week’s top educator.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chief Petty Officer James Harris has always had a passion for service, but after 20 years, 5 months and 4 days, he decided to retire from the Navy and enter the classroom.

"The NJROTC program is leadership development and there's many ways of having leadership development, including community service,” said Harris. “Anytime you serve someone else other than yourself is a positive thing."

Harris says he learned the hard way about the importance of maturity and growth.



"I wish, when I was a young person, that I had someone providing that type of leadership and mentorship to me that I didn't have,” said Harris. “I made some mistakes and I've gone through and seen a few things, but this where I’m supposed to be and is I'm supposed to be doing."



"Chief Harris is very collaborative,” said Kevin Hasinger, Dreher High School Principal.

“He's very energetic and he really does the work of about two people right now, and he's just dynamic,” said Hasinger. “He's willing to do whatever it takes for kids, and he put the kid first."

When we stopped by to surprise Chief Harris as the News19 Teacher of the Week, his cadets were happy to see their leader recognized for all his hard work.

“He's a teacher, he's a mentor,” said Dorthanius Slade. “He puts in so many hours inside and outside of school, but he's more than just a teacher. He has kind of became like a father figure for me these last four years, and I'm really going to miss him when I graduate."

Slade is a senior at Dreher High School in Richland County School District One and has spent all four years in the NJROTC program under the command of Chief Harris.



"Sometimes you just need a little push,” said Slade. “I think that he's been a really big push factor for me to always do my best inside and outside of the classroom and to maintain my academics, get a degree and do something with my life and give back to my community."

The NJROTC program has evolved over the years, but one thing remains the same: Chief Harris’s loyalty and commitment.



"I love all the cadets in the program, and I try to show that every single day,” said Harris. “Even when I'm on them and I'm hard on them, it, it's coming from the right place."



That’s why Chief James Harris is our News19 Teacher of the Week.

