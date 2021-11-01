Benedict College names new dean of Business School

Dunn is the fourth dean of the College’s business school and has been the interim dean of the school for the past three years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Tracy H. Dunn has become the first woman to be named dean of the Benedict College Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship in Columbia, South Carolina. She is the fourth dean to head the College’s business school and has been the interim dean of the school for the past three years.

Dunn joined the faculty at Benedict College -- a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) -- in 2002 and has "significantly expanded the breadth and depth of the school’s co-curricular programming with the opening of the Student Innovation Hub," according to College administration. And is credited with increased student participation in local, regional, and national competitions as well as the development of well-designed service-learning projects with options for consulting projects, and outlets for student enterprise.

“Over the past three years, Dr. Dunn has been an exceptional interim dean of the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship. Through her leadership, the undergraduate curriculum was updated, the first graduate program was launched, and the School’s accounting and business administration programs secured national accreditation,” said Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College. “Dr. Dunn is very deserving of this promotion.”

Dunn holds a Ph.D. and MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. She received a bachelor's degree in German from Wofford College as well as a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Boston University. Her undergraduate and graduate education included study abroad in Germany (Goethe Institute - Prien and Rothenburg), England (Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester), and Russia (Moscow International Business School).