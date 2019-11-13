COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate is a step closer to passing the education reform bill, which has dominated State House debate for a year now.

The bill, which passed the House in the spring, made it out of a Senate subcommittee and now will go in front of the Senate Education Committee.

The Senate’s version of the reform bill made it out of subcommittee in a 63-page draft.

The bill includes:

Requirements for computer science courses

Reduction of standardized tests

Changes to the Read to Succeed program, including 1st and 2nd grade reading summer reading camps for students struggling

Non-voting advisory student members of the state Board of Education

Elementary school teachers potentially receiving a 30-minute break during the day

Palmetto Fellow Scholars can use the scholarships towards two-year secondary institutions

Analysis of teacher education program effectiveness

Pilot program of veteran professionals teaching subject areas after a shortened learning process

The bill lists several changes, which you can read here.

But, teachers like Nicole Walker with SCforEd, said it leaves out a major concern.

“One of the things I thought was very positive was the Palmetto fellows being extended to two-year education as well. I think that's going to open up a lot of opportunity for kids that's really important. So, we were very happy to see that. Obviously, we would like to see more movement on limiting class sizes, currently there's none in the bill,” Walker said.

Walker is a teacher in Richland Two with 21 years in the classroom. She also sighted student discipline reform as a major concern, which she said is ignored in the current Senate bill.

A survey of SCforEd’s members said 50 percent listed class sizes as their top concern and 50 percent listed teacher pay, according to Walker.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said she's working on a raise in her budget for 2020.

“I have already asked in our budget request this year for an additional 5 percent raise for teachers. I think the General Assembly, from what I feel, that they agree that we just made a good start last year, we've got to keep working on that,” Spearman said.

The reform bill spent 10 months in a Senate subcommittee. Now, senators in the Education Committee will add amendments before sending it to the full South Carolina Senate.

Senator Shane Massey, (R) Edgefield, said it should be a top priority.

“My hope is that this will be the first thing out of the gate. So, you heard Chairman Hembree talking about he wants to get the bill out of committee before session begins? I would hope that would happen as well because that's going to allow the Senate to start off with where most people want to focus this year, and that is on the education reform aspect,” Massey said.

The committee plans to meet again later this month.

When they return in January, senators are also set to tackle the 2020 budget, potential tax reform, an abortion bill, already the subject of fierce debate, and the Santee Cooper decision.