COLUMBIA, S.C. — EdVenture Children’s Museum is offering daily at-home educational programming that parents and caregivers can do with their children through their website.

“Today’s Play” offers video content and downloadable activities meant to engage children in imaginative play, science activities, cooking lessons, art activities and more, according to EdVenture. All content will be posted daily with additional resources available from partner organizations.

"Though our three locations may be closed, we are still a resource for parents and caregivers to keep children engaged in learning through play," said Lisa Hailey, President & CEO of EdVenture Children's Museum. "We know this is a difficult time and we hope to provide some educational fun in light of the situation.”

EdVenture’s three locations (Columbia, Hartsville and Myrtle Beach) are temporarily closed in response to coronavirus concerns.