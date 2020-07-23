Electrostatic sprayers to be used at all bus hubs, various schools in the fall

In a video tutorial, it says the cleaning ingredient used in the sprayers is registered with the EPA to help disinfect COVID-19 in one minute.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While not every student plans to re-enter the classroom at the start of the school year, many will be opting for in-person instruction.

News 19 set out to learn more about the cleaning plans at local schools.

Before students hop on the bus for the fall semester, we learned that South Carolina public schools will be using a new tool to help disinfect.

The South Carolina Department of Education ordered electrostatic handheld sprayers which will be used at all bus hubs. The sprayers use cleaning chemicals to help disinfect surfaces.

In a video tutorial sent to us by the State Department of Education, it says the cleaning ingredient used in the sprayers is registered with the EPA to help disinfect pathogens like Norovirus, Influenza A (H1N1) and COVID-19 in just one minute.

Using this new tool will be most effective after a regular cleaning process.

Richland Two, Lexington 1, Lexington 2, Lexington 4, Lex-Rich 5, Sumter and Orangeburg schools told News 19 they will also be using the electrostatic sprayers inside the classroom.

The safety of our students and employees is our top priority. Each school, center, transportation hub and administrative office will have an electrostatic sprayer that our custodial services partner, Service Solutions, will use to sanitize surfaces daily. pic.twitter.com/MK7Z5pvgNV — Richland School District Two (@RichlandTwo) July 1, 2020

Orangeburg district officials tell us the mist from the sprayers dries quickly, making it easy to use between class changes and between bus routes.

In addition to the sprayers, maintenance staff at local schools will receive additional training and guidelines for disinfecting and cleaning.

Sanitizing stations will also be set up around schools, and high-touch areas such as door knobs, sink handles, paper towel dispensers, and light switches will be constantly wiped down.

Here's a list of additional cleaning plans for local schools:

Lexington School District One

They're still working out specifics on their cleaning plan, but they consider this aspect of reopening as a very important task in their working group. They bought misting machines for every school and they'll be misting every classroom

They'll have plexiglass for the first reception area, and plan for staggering arrival and dismissal times for kids and adults. At this time, they do not plan on allowing adult visitors at school

Lexington School District Two

They're still finalizing plans, but here's what they know so far:

Over the summer and in anticipation of the start of the new year, all schools, equipment and buses are being thoroughly cleaned, disinfected and sanitized using DHEC and SDE guidelines

They are increasing frequency of cleaning throughout the day in facilities

Each school day, classrooms, restrooms, cafeterias, hallways, offices and other spaces in Lexington Two schools will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to the arrival of students and again with the departure of staff and administrators at the end of each day

They purchased mist sprayers for each school and for bus transportation. These disinfecting machines will be used as part of our cleaning protocols throughout the school day in facilities, as well as on buses between each route

Playground equipment will be cleaned after each recess schedule

Athletic facilities and equipment will be cleaned and disinfected after use

High-touch areas such as door knobs, sink handles, paper towel dispensers, light switches and commonly used equipment will be wiped down frequently throughout the school day

They will have cleaning and disinfectant products in classrooms

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed in schools, located in high-use areas like hallways

Bottle filling stations will be provided as an alternative to water fountains

Lexington School District Four

They already own electrostatic sprayers and are currently using them in areas that are being utilized by staff and students

They also have the aerosol and liquid disinfectants. Our custodians and maintenance staff are receiving additional training and guidelines for disinfecting and cleaning

All employees will be provided with a washable mask and a face shield. Hand sanitizer will of course be readily available in all areas

Other PPE is being identified for specific roles (ex. custodians, food service, teachers of exceptional children, etc.). They plan to follow social distancing recommendations as well

They say they'll continue to review guidance and recommendations from CDC, DHEC, and AccelerateEd to update procedures and plans as needed.

Lexington-Richland School District 5

School District Five officials say they're continuing to refine re-entry plans, including plans for enhanced cleaning protocols

Protocols will include utilizing sprayers, frequent cleaning of areas of heavy traffic, and upgrades of other normal protocols

Orangeburg County School District

They're still developing specifics for their cleaning plan, and it should be finalized by next week

They've ordered some of the electrostatic sprayers, which can spray large areas in a short amount of time

They contracted with an outside agency in the event they have a large-scale concern. They contracted with the company to come in and assist them in cleaning a school quickly

Hand sanitizer stations will be in all classrooms and strategic areas throughout the school

They ordered masks and face shields for students, staff and faculty - on top of the masks the state is providing for each student and staff member

They purchased sneeze guards to place in front offices or places where there could be a 1-on-1 interaction

For all staff members and visitors, temperature check stations will be set up before people can enter the building

Richland School District Two

Each school, center, transportation hub and administrative office will have an electrostatic sprayer that their custodial service partner, Service Solutions, will use to sanitize surfaces daily

Sumter School District

They told News 19 in an earlier report that they plan to check campuses to make sure they're being properly sanitized and that the appropriate cleansers, like soap and sanitizer, are available to students

As another precaution, they've ordered additional disinfectant sprayers for the middle and high schools, and ask students and staff who are feeling sick to stay home

Cleaning plans for many local districts are still being finalized.