Undergraduate enrollment down in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to put things on hold, including going to school.

A study that tracks the pandemic’s effect on students shows undergraduate enrollment at colleges and universities is down 4.4% nationally. And for first year students, enrollment is down 13%. Researchers with The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center attribute the decline to the coronavirus pandemic.

In South Carolina, college undergraduate enrollment is down 3.4%.

For example, The University of South Carolina saw a small decrease in undergraduate student enrollment this fall semester. In October 2019, 27,485 undergrads were enrolled. In October 2020, 27, 282 were enrolled. However, all their graduate programs saw increases.

USC’s data aligns with what the Clearinghouse Research Center is seeing nationally. Although undergraduate enrollment is down in the US, graduate programs are up 2.9 %, according to their study.

Also, the study says enrollment at primarily online institutions has increased 6% nationally.

“We’re seeing growth as a result of online. So, we feel blessed that we’re growing in the middle of a pandemic,” said Rick Christman, the Executive Vice President of Columbia International University. While many universities are declining in enrollment, CIU (a small Christian nonprofit school) has grown.

Christman attributes their growth to their school of online studies. “We already adapted to the online arena several years ago, and we were growing prior to the pandemic but it didn’t cause a pause for us. Last semester, we had to shut down our traditional campus and go completely online. But we have a strong online department that helped all our traditional professors and students connect,” said Christman.