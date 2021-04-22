$480,00 awarded to South Carolina by federal government to replace diesel school buses

Money part of Environmental Protection Agency's funding to replace older school buses nationwide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education was the recipient of $480,000 in funds from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of a nationwide plan to upgrade diesel older school buses. The funding -- actually rebates through the EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program -- will allow South Carolina to replace a total of 24 buses from 10 districts across the state.

The EPA says the new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country. The agency awarded nearly $10.5 million to replace 473 older diesel school buses in 40 states.

South Carolina school districts receiving the funding include:

Clarendon 3 -- 1 bus

Florence 1 -- 3 buses

Florence 2 -- 1 bus

Kershaw 3 -- 3 buses

Lexington 1 -- 7 buses

Marion -- 2 buses

Newberry -- 2 buses

Pickens -- 3 buses

Spartanburg 2 -- 1 bus

Union -- 1 bus

"The South Carolina Department of Education is grateful to receive this funding which will continue the efforts of replacing our state's aging fleet with cleaner and more efficient buses," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.