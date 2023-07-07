Former principal files suit against Richland One and school board member

Erick Hursey claims she was transferred from her position at Lower Richland High School over remarks made during a graduation speech.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Claiming she was reassigned as retribution over remarks she made in a graduation speech, former Lower Richland High School principal Ericka Hursey has filed suit in Columbia against Richland County School District One

Hursey had worked at various positions within Richland One before being named principal at Lower Richland High School in January 2018. From her appointment until June 2022, the lawsuit says Hursey "had no substantial or significant disciplinary actions in her tenure."

The suit also names school board member Cheryl Harris. It claims over that same time period, Harris had interfered with Hursey's oversight of the school, behaved as though she was Hursey's supervisor, and undermined Hursey's role as principal.

Hursey alleges she was brought into a meeting with Richland One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon during the 2019-2020 school year where Witherspoon urged Hursey to get along with Harris. Hursey told Witherspoon she had no problem with Harris and "was willing to meet with her and Witherspoon to address any concerns, but he said that would not be necessary."

In April 2022, the suit says Harris planned a concert at the high school without going through the principal's office "or other appropriate protocols."

At this time, Hursey and the Lower Richland community were dealing with the recent deaths of a school administrator and the shooting death of a student who was shot off-campus by another student.

In May 2022, Hursey renewed her contract as principal at Lower Richland for the 2022-2023 school year.

During graduation exercises on June 2, 2022, Hursey delivered a speech where she "talked to students about how she had overcome personal and professional adversities by letting go of negative thinking and removed negative people from her life," without naming any individuals.

The lawsuit says on June 6, 2022, Witherspoon met with Hursey and told her the speech was "inappropriate and unprofessional" and placed her on "investigatory administrative leave." The leave was extended by Witherspoon ten days later.

The suit alleges that during this time Hursey was told from members of the community that Harris was "telling people that she had 'suspended Hursey'.”

Hursey was then reassigned to a newly-created, non-certified position working as "a coordinator of student hearings at an off-site location that is neither in a school building or a district office."

She alleges she "has been explicitly told not to visit schools even though a part of her job description for this created role said that she should visit schools.

"This is a created position without legitimate promotional opportunities that was manufactured to allow the District to remove Plaintiff from her principalship without her having the ability to exercise rights under the Teacher Employment and Dismissal Act."

After not being offered an administrative role in Richland One for which she was qualified, Hursey announced her early retirement in 2023.

Hursey is suing the school district for breach of contract and Harris for defamation and interference with her contract.