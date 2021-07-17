Explore different learning activities at home with Richland Library

Get ready to learn, create and share with Richland Library this weekend.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland Library is gearing up to host their annual "Learn Freely Fest" on Saturday, July 17 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, News19's Brandon Taylor caught up with Emily Stoll with Richland Library to talk about the program. The event is free and open to the public, but will be a virtual experience this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Click on each of the activities, below, to take part or enjoy the exercise on demand by visiting the library's YouTube channel. The activities are designed to keep the entire family active and engaged with a new activity planned every 30 minutes.

News 19 Meteorologists Efren Afante and Daniel Bonds will be taking part in the fun. The two will lead participants through some fun and informative activities to help you better understand the weather around you.

Here's a look at the complete schedule:

﻿10:30 a.m. - Step! Hop! Twirl! Family Storytime - Professional dance educator, Barbara Howse-Diemer, helps us explore our emotions through story and movement. To join in the fun, all you need is: your body, space to move and a piece of fabric (a towel, blanket, sheet or t-shirt will work). From happy to angry to sad (and back again), this storytime will get you moving and feeling.

11 a.m. - Tails and Tales with the SC Aquarium - The South Carolina Aquarium will introduce you to some of our state’s most fascinating resident reptiles.

11:30 a.m. - Plant Freely - Whether you have a patio or acres, you’ll learn how grow bags, bean teepees, and DIY irrigation systems can enable you to garden. Follow along as the St. Andrews Garden Team shows how exciting gardening can be.

12 p.m. - Summer Recipes from the Teaching Kitchen - Caroline Bradley, Richland Library Culinary Arts Coordinator, demonstrates some fresh and tasty summer recipes from the Northeast Teaching Kitchen.

12:30 p.m. - Weather Experiments with WLTX - WLTX Meteorologists Efren Afante and Daniel Bonds will lead you through some fun and informative activities to help you better understand the weather around you.

1 p.m. - Pottery Re-Fit - Learn about real lab techniques used by archaeologists piecing together historical artifacts. Presented by SC Department of Natural Resources Heritage Trust Archaeologist Meg Gaillard.

1:30 p.m. - Stop Motion Animation - Learn how to use this simple animation technique to create your own stop motion films with Richland Library Associate and Filmmaker DeBria Robinson.

2 p.m. - Rwanda Coffee Tasting: Natural vs. Washed Coffee - Curiosity Coffee Bar will introduce a special Rwandan coffee producing collective, demonstrate how a washed vs. natural process affects the flavor of your coffee, as well as how to brew a cup of pour-over coffee like a pro.