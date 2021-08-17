Fairfield County students return to school

The majority of the parents News 19 spoke to say they are concerned about their kids being in school during a pandemic.

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — Teachers and staff at Geiger Elementary School in Ridgeway were outside cheering as parents sent their kids back to school. The celebration was meant to make both parents and students feel comfortable about coming back to school.

"My son only went to school about a month, and it's time for him to be in the building," said Fairfield County resident Hayley Ivey.

"Last year, my daughter was in a classroom with a student who had COVID, and we pulled her out of school to do virtual learning," explained Fairfield County resident Walter Edmonds. "However, she wanted to come back. It was a tough decision, but her mother and I decided to try again. We didn't want to, but we have to have faith and try it again."

"My 10-year-old wasn't doing well online," said Fairfield County resident Deneshia Craig. "I knew if I sent him back, then I would have to send the others back."

The majority of the parents News 19 spoke to said their concern level was medium or high with their kids being in school during a pandemic. They say serious conversations between parents and children need to happen to prevent possible outbreaks or closures.

"I'm praying that all parents are having that conversation with their child," said Columbia resident Chrisonda Baker. "In their population, it is growing."

"Right now, my concern level is high just because I'm mom," Ivey said. "It's always high, and I am a little concerned with the new variant. However, we will get there."

"We have this paradox with parents, staff, and students who are excited to begin the year," said Dr. J.R. Green, Fairfield County School District Superintendent. "However, they are anxious about what's going on regarding COVID."

Superintendent Green says this school year is going to play out differently. As of now, there is no mask mandate for the school district.

"But, if we get to a point where we recognize lots of students have to be quarantined, and there are lots of transmissions of COVID-19, then I'll probably have to go to the board to have some conversations on what a prudent recommendation will be," Dr. Green said. "That possibly could be that we implement a mask mandate."

Several parents dropping off their kids at school said they are just as anxious as their kids for the anticipated return. However, they agree face-to-face learning is the better option to get their kids engaged.

"When you have a child at the house, they're in their comfort zone," Edmonds said. "They aren't going to do what they need to do because they're sitting around the house and see T.V., cellphone, laptops; that's all they want to do verus being in school, they don't have that stuff so that they can concentrate in school."

"It's hard to get kids to focus on doing online learning when they're at home," explained Ridgeway parent Shanna Robinson.

The district is offering an online option, which is capped at five percent due to state law. The district superintendent says there could be a consideration to go over the limit if more parents continue to express interest in enrolling their kids in it.

"It would be unconscionable for my perspective for us to tell parents that we aren't going to accommodate you because of these fiscal concerns," Dr. Green said. "We will figure the fiscal piece out."