Columbia-area school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award

The honor of being a National Blue Ribbon School was only bestowed on five South Carolina Schools and fewer than 300 nationwide for 2022.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field.

Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.

The Fairfield County school joins a select group of South Carolina schools to earn the achievement including Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville, Gold Hill Elementary in Fort Mill, Mitchell Road Elementary School in Greenville, and St. James Elementary School in Horry County.

“We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina schools that have been honored nationally for their academic excellence,” Spearman said in a statement released announcing the achievement.

The National Blue Ribbon School recognizes schools for the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities "striving for -- and attaining -- exemplary achievement" in overall academic performance.

Specifically, the South Carolina schools are being recognized in the "Exemplary High-Performing Schools" category which means they are among the state's highest performing based on state assessments or nationally-normed tests.

In addition to being one of only five schools in South Carolina to be nominated, Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science joins fewer than 300 nationwide that were nominated in 2022.

The achievement means that Fairfield Magnet will not only be recognized statewide but also by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The school is also planning a parade in the next week to congratulate the students for their achievements. The event will be held on Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. in front of the magnet school which is located at 1647 Highway 321 Bypass North in Winnsboro.