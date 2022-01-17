Fairfield County Schools on one hour delay Tuesday

Due to power issues all schools will start an hour late.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Students in Fairfield County can get an hour extra of sleep on Tuesday.

The school district updated their website to announce that all schools in the district will be starting an hour later. This is because the county is still experiencing some power outage issues from the weekend winter weather.

Fairfield County was one of the areas that got the most ice from Sunday's winter storm. Thousands were left without power.

The lack of power has led to a boil water advisory for Winnsboro customers, after the power went out at a water reservoir. The lack of electricity meant the switchgear that connects the generator to the water pumps stopped working.

As of late Monday afternoon, utility crews were still working to restore all service. Customers still have water, but Winnsboro Water laboratory staff advises the water customers of Winnsboro Water, Mid-County Water, and the Town of Ridgeway water located in Fairfield County, to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.