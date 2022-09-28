Fairfield County school receives national recognition

Fairfield County was one of 297 schools in the country that was given a prestigious award.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Drums banged, hands clapped, and kids cheered outside of Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science Wednesday morning. It was part of a parade celebrating the school's newest achievement -- receiving National Blue Ribbon recognition.

Fairfield County School District Superintendent Dr. J.R. Green was at the school celebrating with students and faculty. He says getting the award is a year-long process that starts with a nomination from the state's superintendent.

"This is a very family oriented atmosphere that can really address the needs of any student and really help them fulfill their absolute best potential," Green said. "It's exciting to see our state government, in addition to national officials, recognize rural schools that serve high needs communities."

Out of the 131,0000 schools in America, 297 were chosen to be recognized.

Kimi Daley is a teacher at Fairfield Magnet School. She says being one of the select few chosen across the country gives teachers a sense of pride.

"Fairfield has worked very hard to show the rest of South Carolina and the nation that we've got great teachers, great students and that we can make a difference," Daley said.

According to the school's principal, awards aren't rare, and the recent recognition is just the beginning.

"Each child, there's a brilliance inside of that child. We just gotta tap into it and let them show us what they know," Green said. "The goal moving forward is still don't leave anybody behind."

Four other schools in South Carolina received Blue Ribbon recognition:

Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville

Gold Hill Elementary School in Fort Mill

Mitchell Road Elementary School in Wade Hampton

St. James Elementary School in Myrtle Beach