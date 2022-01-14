Familiar face named frontrunner for USC president

Dr. Michael Amiridis, former Provost at the University of South Carolina, is now a candidate for the office of President. He will meet with students, public Jan. 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Board of Trustees of the University of South Carolina officially named Michael Amiridis as candidate for the President of the university Friday, Jan. 14.

A familiar face in Columbia, Amiridis was the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at USC Columbia from 2009-2015. He is currently the Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago.

Amiridis will meet with the USC community -- students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the general public -- in a series of virtual panels beginning at 9 a.m. Viewers are asked to submit evaluations of Amiridis' candidacy to the Board of Trustees through an online survey by 3 p.m. Friday.

The virtual panels, viewable through Microsoft Teams, are:

Amiridis has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison. His full resume can be accessed through USC's presidential search website.